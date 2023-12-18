Stolarz will patrol the blue paint on the road versus Calgary on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Stolarz has played in just eight games this season, posting a 4-2-1 record, 2.19 GAA and .915 save percentage. The netminder figures to remain firmly cemented in the backup role behind Sergei Bobrovsky, limiting his ability to provide more than mid-range fantasy value.