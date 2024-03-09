Stolarz will be in the home crease versus Calgary on Saturday, according to Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network.

Stolarz will be looking for his fifth straight win. He is 12-5-2 with a 2.07 GAA and a .921 save percentage, as he has been outstanding in a backup role for the Panthers behind Sergei Bobrovsky. Stolarz will a Calgary team posting 3.18 goals per game, which ranks 18th in the NHL.