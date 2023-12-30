Stolarz will be between the home pipes versus Montreal on Saturday, according to George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Stolarz will be well-rested as Sergei Bobrovsky has started the last four games. Stolarz has provided the Panthers with excellent backup goaltending, posting a 4-3-1 record, 2.18 GAA and .915 save percentage in nine outings this season. The Canadiens are averaging 29.0 shots on goal per game, 27th in the NHL.