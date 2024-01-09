Stolarz will guard the road net against St. Louis on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Stolarz is coming off an 18-save performance in a 4-1 win over Montreal on Dec. 30. In 10 appearances this season, he has supplied a 5-3-1 record with a 2.05 GAA and a .918 save percentage. The Blues rank 26th in the league with 2.82 goals per contest this campaign.