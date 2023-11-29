Stolarz stopped 31 of 32 shots in regulation and overtime and four of six shootout attempts in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The loss was doubly tough to take since it first appeared to be a win -- Evan Rodrigues looked like he'd ended things in the fifth round of the shootout, only for his successful shot to get overturned on replay. Stolarz has taken only one regulation loss on the season. going 3-1-1 with a 1.99 GAA and .929 save percentage, but Sergei Bobrovsky's 2.33 GAA and .915 save percentage over 10 November appearances have kept him firmly in a workhorse role.