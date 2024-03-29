Stolarz stopped 21 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Florida twice grabbed one-goal leads, but Stolarz couldn't protect either one before being beaten by Jean-Gabriel Pageau midway through the second period for what proved to be the winner. The 30-year-old netminder saw his six-game win streak come to an end as he took his first loss since Feb. 6, and Stolarz hasn't given up more than three goals in an outing since Jan. 15, going 8-3-0 over 11 games since then with a 1.80 GAA and .937 save percentage.