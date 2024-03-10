Stolarz made 34 saves in a 5-1 win over the Flames on Saturday.

Yegor Sharangovich jammed in a rebound early in the second and that was it -- no other Calgary player could beat him. And while there were a lot of shots, Stolarz faced few that were overly dangerous. The Panthers swarmed the Flames in transition, starting in the second frame, and the visitors could only muster low-quality shots that were easily stopped. Stolarz has won five straight games and is 7-1-0 in his last eight starts dating back to Jan 22. With such an outstanding squad in front of him, Stolarz is an excellent spot start whenever he's in the blue paint.