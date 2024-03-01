Stolarz stopped 28 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

The Panthers' backup netminder continues to deliver solid results when he's in the crease. Stolarz has won three straight starts and five of six dating back to Jan. 22, posting a 1.63 GAA and .943 save percentage in that time. Florida is in a dogfight with Boston for top spot in the Atlantic Division and the Rangers for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, so it could be tough to find opportunities to rest Sergei Bobrovsky down the stretch, but Stolarz's current form should help ensure there's little dropoff between the pipes when Bob is getting a breather.