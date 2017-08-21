Panthers' Anton Belov: Signs PTO
Belov will attend Panthers' training camp on a professional tryout agreement, George Richards of the Miami Herald reports.
Belov will give the NHL another crack after having spent one season in the league back in 2013-14 while with the Oilers. Since then, the blueliner has played for St. Petersburg SKA for the previous three campaigns. The 31-year-old is coming off a banner year in which he tallied nine goals and 18 helpers -- both career highs. If he can secure a permanent contract, Belov figures to be a second or third pairing option for Florida.
