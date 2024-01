Lundell produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Both points came in the second period after the Panthers had already jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first. Lundell hadn't had a multi-point performance since early December until delivering two in the last three games, but his spot on the third line and second power-play unit limit his fantasy ceiling. On the season, the 22-year-old has four goals and 18 points in 43 contests.