Lundell scored his third goal of the postseason in Thursday's 3-2 win over New York in Game 5.

Lundell gave the Panthers the lead just after the midway point of the third period in Thursday's win. He was held off the scoresheet in consecutive contests prior to Game 5. The 22-year-old also had three shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in 14:05 of ice time. Lundell is back to centering the third line after a recent stretch on the second line -- his ice time has decreased as a result over the last two contests. On the positive side, Lundell is averaging over a minute more of ice time during the postseason in comparison to the regular season. The middle-six center is tied for fifth in points on Florida during the playoffs with three goals, eight assists and a plus-6 rating in 16 appearances.