Lundell delivered a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 6-2 romp over the Senators.

The 24-year-old center potted Florida's fourth goal late in the second period before setting up Mackie Samoskevich for the team's fifth early in the third. Lundell has taken on a bigger role with Aleksander Barkov (knee) likely done for the season, and he's responded with two goals and three points in the Panthers' first three games, all with the man advantage.