Lundell scored a goal on five shots, added four PIM and notched two hits in Saturday's 7-6 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Lundell snapped a five-game goal drought with the effort. The 24-year-old's two penalties in the contest weren't great -- the Blue Jackets opened the scoring because of the first one, but Lundell atoned for his mistakes with the game-tying goal at 14:18 of the third period after serving the second one. The center is up to seven goals, 21 points, 59 shots on net, 31, hits, 20 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-7 rating across 27 appearances. Lundell will continue to see plenty of ice time in a top-line role.