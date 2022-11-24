Lundell scored to go with a plus-2 rating and four penalty minutes in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Lundell has seen an increased role compared to his rookie campaign, when he generated 44 points and an immaculate plus-33 rating. Specifically, the 12th overall pick form 2020 is averaging 17:16 of ice time, including 2:47 on the power play. The Panthers aren't the offensive powerhouse that they were last season, but X-factors like Lundell are keeping them respectable within a highly competitive division.