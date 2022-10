Lundell earned an assist Saturday in a 5-3 win over Ottawa.

Lundell has heated up with three points, including two helpers, in his past four games. He had the lone assist on Matthew Tkachuk's empty-netter to seal Florida's win Saturday. The 21-year-old sophomore forward has one goal and four points through nine contests this campaign. Lundell is behind the 18-goal, 44-point pace he set last year during his 65 appearances, but there is plenty of time left in 2022-23 for him to get back on track.