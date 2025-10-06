Head coach Paul Maurice said Monday that Lundell (upper body) is good to go for Tuesday's Opening Night matchup against Chicago, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Lundell suffered an upper-body injury in Thursday's preseason game against the Lightning, and he was considered day-to-day afterward. However, he won't be forced to miss the start of the regular season due to the issue. The 24-year-old recorded 17 goals, 28 assists, 110 hits, 54 blocked shots and 36 PIM while averaging 16:43 of ice time over 79 regular-season appearances with Florida last year.