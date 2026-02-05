Lundell scored a shorthanded goal and added two power-play assists in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Bruins.

All three points came in the second period, and when that scoring outburst wasn't enough to win the game for the Panthers, Lundell kicked off the shootout by slipping a backhand past Joonas Korpisalo. Lundell had missed the prior three games with an upper-body injury, but he looked fully fit in his return. The 24-year-old center has three goals and eight points in his last 10 appearances, and he'll get one more game Thursday against the Lightning to add to those numbers before joining Team Finland for the Olympics.