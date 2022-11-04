Lundell notched two assists, four shots on goal and a pair of hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Lundell set up an Aleksander Barkov power-play goal in the first period and also helped out on Carter Verhaeghe's game-tying tally in the third. With four assists in his last five games, Lundell is starting to pick up the pace some on offense. The 21-year-old center is up to six points, 30 shots, eight blocked shots, six hits and a plus-3 rating through 11 contests. He sees third-line usage at even strength, but he also plays on the top power-play unit and features on the penalty kill.