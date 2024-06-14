Lundell posted an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Lundell has a goal and four helpers over his last five games. The 22-year-old continues to provide steady two-way play from the third line as one of the Panthers' reliable depth forwards. He's at three goals, 12 assists, 23 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-9 rating through 20 playoff games.