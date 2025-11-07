Lundell scored a shorthanded goal and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Lundell has two goals and three assists over his last seven contests. The 24-year-old center is up to four goals, six helpers, 27 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, 11 hits, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating through 14 appearances. He's earned four of his 10 points on the power play and another two while shorthanded, so he's a safe bet to be productive in all situations.