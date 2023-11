Lundell managed an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

Lundell started the season cold with five scoreless outings, but he's managed a goal and four assists over his last seven games. The 22-year-old center is a strong two-way player, so his scoring numbers will never fully reflect his value to the Panthers on the ice. He's added three hits, four blocked shots, 20 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 12 appearances.