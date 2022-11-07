Lundell notched two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Lundell helped out on the first two goals of the game, scored by Carter Verhaeghe (on the power play) and Brandon Montour. This was Lundell's second two-assist game in his last three outings. He's up to eight points (two on the power play), 33 shots on net, a plus-6 rating and 10 blocked shots through 13 contests while logging steady time in all situations.