Lundell managed an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Lundell has turned up the heat with three goals and six assists over the last month, a 13-game span. Lauded for his skills as a two-way pivot, the Panthers drafted Lundell 12th overall in 2020, and he's been handling a top-six assignment with a No. 2 power-play role. Lundell's shooting percentage (6.7) needs improvement, but he's shown flashes of his upside on the way to seven goals and 17 assists -- including five man-advantage apples -- through 46 games.