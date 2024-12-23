Lundell provided an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Lundell continues to chip in offense -- he has four helpers and a plus-6 rating over his last four games. The 23-year-old has gone 11 games without a goal, and while the Panthers' top-six forwards are all healthy again after some players missed time due to an illness, Lundell has maintained a second-line role. For the season, he has eight goals, 15 helpers, 68 shots on net, 49 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 34 appearances.