Lundell (undisclosed) did not finish Tuesday's game versus the Mammoth, but the center is expected to be fine, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Lundell was limited to 12:19 of ice time in the contest. Head coach Paul Maurice had minimal concern for Lundell's status moving forward, but fantasy managers will want to check in ahead of Thursday's game versus the Blues.

