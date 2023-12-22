Per coach Paul Maurice, Lundell (illness) is expected to return to the lineup Saturday versus Vegas, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Lundell has missed the last four games and was placed on injured reserve by the Panthers. He has been skating with the team the last two days and will likely line up alongside Sam Reinhart and Eetu Luostarinen on the third line. Lundell has two goals and 12 points in 28 games this season.