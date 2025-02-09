Lundell tallied a shorthanded goal in a 5-1 win over the Senators.
It went into the empty net, but it still counts the same as an other goal. It was Lundell's first goal in six games, and his second shortie this season. With 37 points in 57 games, Lundell is actually on pace to possibly establish a new career mark in points. He's already set a new mark for power-play points (six).
