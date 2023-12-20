Lundell (illness) is expected to be a game-time decision Thursday versus St. Louis.
The plan is for Lundell to participate in Thursday's morning skate. He's missed the Panthers' last three contests. Lundell has two goals and 12 points in 28 outings in 2023-24. If he plays Thursday, then Steven Lorentz might be a healthy scratch.
More News
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Unavailable Monday•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Not playing Saturday•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Dealing with illness•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Gets two assists vs. Penguins•
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Registers pair of assists•