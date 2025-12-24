Lundell scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Lundell tallied the go-ahead goal at 7:00 of the third period, and it stood as the game-winner. Over the last 10 contests, Lundell has six goals and two assists as he continues to be productive in a top-line role. He's up to 12 goals, 28 points, 81 shots on net, 42 hits, 28 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 36 appearances this season, by far the best pace of his career.