Lundell notched an assist, six shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Avalanche.

Lundell was elevated to the top line Tuesday amid a seven-game point drought. He snapped that skid quickly, setting up Aleksander Barkov's opening tally midway through the first period. Lundell's last goal came versus the Oilers on Nov. 28, but he missed time with an upper-body injury in December. The 21-year-old has 15 points. 75 shots on net, 25 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 33 contests. If he sticks on the top-line, he may be worth a look in fantasy despite his lack of recent production.