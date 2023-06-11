Lundell produced an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Lundell was initially credited with an assist on the Panthers' first goal, but that was later taken back. He did have the secondary helper on Aleksander Barkov's tally in the third period. Lundell has a goal and two helpers in the Stanley Cup Finals after snapping a six-game point drought. For the postseason, he's at 10 points, 41 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-5 rating in 20 appearances.