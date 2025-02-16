Lundell scored a goal for Finland in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

Lundell went five-hole on starter Filip Gustavsson off a pretty feed on a 2-on-1 in the first period. He had a big game -- he fired four shots, leveled three hits and blocked two shots. The 23-year-old Lundell might not have the fleetest feet, but he knows how to use his size, strength and smarts to control the ice. Playing in this best-on-best tourney will undoubtedly increase his confidence.