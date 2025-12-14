Lundell scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

Lundell earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 22 versus the Oilers. The 24-year-old center's opening goal 19 seconds into the second period was the game-winner, and he set up Brad Marchand for the empty-netter. Lundell now has nine goals, 25 points, 70 shots on net, 35 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 31 appearances. Lundell has a decent chance of topping the 20-goal and 50-point marks for the first time in his career.