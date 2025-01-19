Lundell scored a goal Saturday in a 3-0 win over the Ducks.

He now has a goal in each of his last two games after putting up just one in his previous 21 games. Still, Lundell has seven points, including five assists, and 19 shots in his last 10 contests. His game is warm enough to help in deep formats, as he's on pace to top 50 points for the first time in his career.