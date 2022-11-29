Lundell scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Lundell continues to absorb most of the minutes in the absence of Aleksander Barkov (illness). This was Lundell's third straight game with a goal, and he's gone plus-4 with eight PIM and eight shots on goal in that span. The 21-year-old's temporary boost in ice time is helping his offense -- he's now at four goals, 12 points, 54 shots and a plus-8 rating through 22 contests overall. It's unclear when Barkov will be back -- Lundell will be an attractive streaming and DFS option in the mean time.