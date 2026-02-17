default-cbs-image
Lundell (illness) participated in Tuesday's practice and will be ready for Finland's quarterfinal matchup against Switzerland on Wednesday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to Jaakko Perttila of Leijonat.com.

Lundell sat out Saturday's 11-0 win over Italy after coming down with the norovirus. He has registered one goal in two games for Finland at the tournament.

