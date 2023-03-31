Lundell tallied two goals in an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Lundell tied the game 1-1 in the first period, banging home a rebound from the slot. He'd pick up an assist on a Matthew Tkachuk goal in the second period before adding another tally in the third, stealing a puck in the offensive zone before beating Sam Montembeault on a breakaway. Lundell now has three goals and an assist in his last two games after he was held scoreless in his previous 12 contests. Overall, it's been a somewhat disappointing season for Lundell, posting 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 67 games after tallying 44 points in 65 games as a rookie.