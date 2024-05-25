Lundell had an assist on the power play in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss versus New York in Game 2.

Lundell has five points in his last fives games going back to the second round against Boston after notching an assist Friday. The 22-year-old is proving to be an integral part of Florida's offense -- he's currently centering the second line between Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk. Lundell is fourth on the team in points during the postseason with two goals, eights assists and a plus-5 rating in 13 contests.