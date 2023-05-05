Lundell scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over Toronto in Game 2.

Lundell drilled in his first goal of this postseason in the first period. After a turnover behind the Leaf net, Sam Reinhart quickly reversed the puck and fed a backhand pass out to Lundell, who one-timed the puck in past Ilya Samsonov from the top of the crease. As the Panthers have gone, so has Lundell. He has picked up the offensive pace with six points (one goal, five assists) in his last four games, all convincing wins.