Lundell (undisclosed) had something tighten up on him that prevented him from finishing Thursday's game versus the Canucks, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Lundell was initially injured in the first period, but returned for the second, only to leave after a few more shifts. Head coach Paul Maurice declined to elaborate further on Lundell's issue beyond saying that it wasn't expected to be a long-term situation. With Aleksander Barkov (illness) not yet with the team, an absence for Lundell could cause the Panthers to play with a shortened lineup Saturday in Seattle.