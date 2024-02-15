Lundell scored two goals in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

He potted the final two tallies of the night for the Panthers en route to his first multi-goal game of the season. Lundell has been feast or famine over the last few weeks -- he has three multi-point performances in the last nine games but was held scoreless in the other six. On the season, the third-year center has six goals and 20 points in 49 contests, and despite his talent, a lack of top-six minutes or consistent power-play time on a stacked Florida roster continues to limit his fantasy appeal.