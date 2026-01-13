Lundell scored a goal and placed four shots on net in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Lundell snapped his six-game goal drought Monday when he gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead midway through the final period. With the twine finder, he is up to 14 goals, 33 points, 104 shots on net, 51 hits and 29 blocks through 45 games this season. He's stepped up to the task of centering the team's top line this season and is on pace for the first 50-plus point campaign of his five-year NHL career. Lundell is also a steady source of category coverage stats, giving him value in nearly all fantasy formats for the remainder of the regular season.