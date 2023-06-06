Lundell scored a goal in Florida's 7-2 loss to Vegas in Game 2 on Monday.

Lundell scored early in the third period to narrow Vegas' lead to 4-1, but the marker didn't start a Panthers rally. Although Florida is down 2-0 in the series, Lundell has been effective in the Stanley Cup Finals, providing a goal and two points over two contests. Through 18 postseason outings this year, he has two tallies and nine points.