Lundell scored a goal and took five shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Lundell scored a goal for the first time since March 23, when he found the back of the net in a 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins, but overall, the 23-year-old has been far from a productive scoring option for the Panthers in recent weeks. Lundell has been limited to only four points (three goals, one assist) in his last 17 contests, but this goal Sunday allowed him to tie his previous career-high mark of 44 points established over 65 appearances in his rookie year in 2021-22. Lundell has five games left to set a new career-high mark in that category, and one more goal would also tie his previous career-best mark in scoring.