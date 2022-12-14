Lundell is no longer ill, but he's still considered "worse than day-to-day" with his upper-body injury, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Lundell has already missed the last six games, and it appears he's still not close to returning to action. Eric Staal will likely continue to see middle-six usage until Lundell, who's picked up 13 points through 24 games this season, is ready to return.