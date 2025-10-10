Lundell scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 2-1 win over the Flyers.

Lundell is the obvious choice to pick up the offensive slack with the absence of Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov, but his defense-first focus could get in the way. This goal is a great sign -- he wired a sharp wrister from the right circle that beat Dan Vladar. Lundell set a career-best mark last season with 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists), and he'll attempt to build on his momentum this year.