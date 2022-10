Lundell scored a goal and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Lundell got the scoring started just 39 seconds into the game. It was the second-year center's first goal of the campaign, and he's added an assist, 14 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. Lundell posted 44 points in 65 outings last year and earned praise for his strong defense -- he can still chip in solid offense, but his third-line role will make that a secondary focus for the 21-year-old.