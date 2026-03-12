Lundell (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's home matchup against the Blue Jackets, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Lundell is set to miss his first game since the Olympic break for an undisclosed reason. Overall, he has 17 goals, 43 points, 134 shots on net, 74 hits and 35 blocked shots across 61 games this season. In his absence, Cole Reinhardt will dress for Thursday's contest and likely occupy one of the four center spots. Lundell's next chance to return is Sunday's road matchup in Seattle.