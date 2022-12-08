Lundell, who missed Florida's last two games with an upper-body injury, isn't available for Thursday's contest against Detroit because of a non-COVID illness.

It's not clear if Lundell would have been ready to return from his upper-body injury Thursday if he wasn't sick. He has four goals and 13 points in 24 games this season. When the 21-year-old is ready to return, he will likely serve on the second or third line.