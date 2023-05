Lundell registered two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over Boston in Game 7.

Lundell assisted on goals by Brandon Montour and Sam Reinhart to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead Sunday. He finished Florida's opening-round series with four helpers in two games after going pointless in the first five contests. Lundell accounted for 12 goals and 33 points in 73 games during the regular season in 2022-23.